Trapped pair freed in crash near Gore

Two people have been freed from a car after head-on crash near Gore in Southland.

Fire, police and St John were at the scene of the crash in Mason St, near the intersection with McDonald Rd, where two vehicles collided this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene at 1.50pm and emergency services worked to free the pair from one vehicle.

It is not known what their injuries were.

The gravel road was blocked to traffic in both directions, the spokesman said.