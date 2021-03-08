Truck rolls in Southland leaving one hurt

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are responding to an incident where a truck has rolled in Southland.
A police spokeswoman confirmed police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had been alerted to the crash near the Tuatapere-Orepuki Highway (State Highway 99,) on Te Waewae Rd about 10.40am.
St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell confirmed one patient had been taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.