Monday, 8 March 2021

Truck rolls in Southland leaving one hurt

    By Abbey Palmer
    Emergency services are responding to an incident where a truck has rolled in Southland.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had been alerted to the crash near the Tuatapere-Orepuki Highway (State Highway 99,) on Te Waewae Rd about 10.40am.

    St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell confirmed one patient had been taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries. 

