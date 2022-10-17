Two critically injured in Winton crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were critically injured in a two-car collision in Winton last night.
They were airlifted to hospital, while a further two people with minor to moderate injuries have been transported by ambulance.
Police said the collision happened about 7.40pm at the intersection of the Dipton-Winton Highway (State Highway 6) and Campbell Road.
The crash closed the road and a diversion remained in place on Monday morning.