Monday, 17 October 2022

Two critically injured in Winton crash

    Two people were critically injured in a two-car collision in Winton last night.

    They were airlifted to hospital, while a further two people with minor to moderate injuries have been transported by ambulance. 

    Police said the collision happened about 7.40pm at the intersection of the Dipton-Winton Highway (State Highway 6) and Campbell Road. 

    The crash closed the road and a diversion remained in place on Monday morning. 

     

