Two hurt after boat flips in Southland

    By John Lewis
    Two people have been moderately injured after their boat flipped in the mouth of the Pourakino River at Riverton this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said four people were in the boat, which got into trouble near Leader St.

    All were now out of the water.

    A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances went to the scene.

    Two patients were assessed and treated for moderate injuries before being transported to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

     

     

     

