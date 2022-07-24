Two hurt after boat flips in Southland

Two people have been moderately injured after their boat flipped in the mouth of the Pourakino River at Riverton this morning.

A police spokeswoman said four people were in the boat, which got into trouble near Leader St.

All were now out of the water.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances went to the scene.

Two patients were assessed and treated for moderate injuries before being transported to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.