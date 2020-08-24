Monday, 24 August 2020

Watene death: Pair plead not guilty

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Dale Watene
    Dale Watene
    The woman charged with the murder of Southland man Dale Watene has pleaded not guilty to his killing.

    The 30-year-old woman appeared by audiovisual link at Invercargill High Court today, where she faced a charge of murder.

    A 23-year-old man also pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, in relation to Mr Watene's death.

    Both had interim name suppression granted and their pleas were entered through their defence lawyers.

    Justice Robert Osborne remanded the man on bail and the woman in custody for a case review hearing on October 27.

    A trial date for the case was also set for August 9, next year. It is believed it could take three weeks.

    The body of Mr Watene (40) was found by Police  at Longwood Forestry Block in May - about a month after he went missing.

    Early this month, Southland Police arrested and charged two people in relation to the murder of Mr Watene.

    On the occasion, Det Snr Sgt Harvey  thanked the Otautau community for their support and assistance over the four months of investigation.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter