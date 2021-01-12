Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Woman freed after car winds up in ditch

    By Abbey Palmer
    A woman had to be freed from her car after it wound up in a ditch on the  Dipton-Winton Highway in Southland.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident on State Highway 6, between Centre Bush-Otapiri and Pukearuhe roads, about 4.40pm, police said.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three appliances from Dipton and Winton stations attended the callout after the vehicle was reported to have gone into a ditch.

    The woman was trapped for a time before being freed by fire crews.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said she was assessed by ambulance staff and taken to Southland Hospital with minor injuries.

    Towing had been arranged for the vehicle.

     

     

