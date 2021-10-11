Working as team makes trophy special

Waihora Pony Club rider Elleanor Bell on Korimako Paper Road at the 49th Springston Trophy on Saturday in Central Southland. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

For half a century, young southern horse riders have come together for the Springston Trophy, this year held in Central Southland.

Had last year’s event gone ahead, event secretary Emma Hammond said it would have been its 50th year.

She felt the three-day team-focused event had gone

well.

It began last Friday with dressage, followed by cross-country on Saturday and showjumping on Sunday; riders were categorised as either junior, intermediate or senior.

On Saturday, the seniors rode 2.7km and tackled 19 jumps in the cross-country.

About 120 riders took part in the cross-country, and Ms Hammond said participants came from across the South.

For her, the special aspect of the event was the fact that while many horse events tended to be about individuals, the trophy was about working together.

"It’s all about the team."

This was particularly evident in the dressage portion of the event, she said.

However, the most exciting part of the three days was just to see everyone able to come together, albeit under Covid-19 restrictions.

"We’re really fortunate we were able to make it work."

The last lockdown had been an anxious time, with organisers not knowing if the event would go ahead or not.

The Central Southland Pony Club hosted this year’s trophy in Ryal Bush.

laura.smith@odt.co.nz