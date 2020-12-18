Friday, 18 December 2020

9.24 am

Total fire ban for Central, parts of North Otago

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Regions

    Dry conditions in Central Otago have prompted a total fire ban in the area. Photo: Getty Images
    Dry conditions in Central Otago have prompted a total fire ban in the area. Photo: Getty Images
    A total fire ban is now in place in Central and parts of North Otago, while the rest of Otago remains in a restricted season


    As of 8am today, the prohibited zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama, and Middlemarch.

    The area now under a total fire ban was in a restricted fire season since early October.

    Any permits acquired during the restricted season were longer be valid.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand principal rural fire officer Mark Mawhinney said there had been grass fires recently that quickly spread and could have easily got out of control.

    "This is a clear sign that any fires or spark generating activities are just too dangerous in the present conditions.

    "Low moisture levels paired with expected high temperatures and high winds means everyone from locals to holidaymakers need to be careful about what they are doing around Central Otago this summer.''

    Mr Mawhinney  urged people to leave fireworks at home, cancel bonfire plans and think about how they plan on cooking when outside.

    "The strong winds we regularly see in Central Otago can easily blow cookers over.''

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter