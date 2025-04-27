235km bike ride to begin the Westpac chopper appeal

Local cyclists training to ride from Queenstown to Invercargill, helping fundraise for annual chopper appeal are (from left) Phillip Bates, Rebecca Grant and Graham Rope. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One of the region's most prominent fundraisers is fast approaching, with locals, businesses and celebrities contributing to the cause.

The 14th annual Westpac chopper appeal fundraiser is next month, and the Upper Clutha is on a mission to raise $150,000 by doing a 235km bike ride and a local quiz night.

Anyone living in the region knows how important helicopters are when it comes to emergency services and hospital transfers to Dunedin or Christchurch.

Westpac Bank has held fundraisers in the region for over a decade.

The bike ride from Queenstown to Invercargill has been a highlight for years, garnering attention and support from the region and beyond.

Starting with only five cyclists in 2011, the event has got more than 100 people taking part this year and over $1million raised over the years.

This year in addition to dozens of locals biking for the cause, the event is also hosting special guests such as Richie and Gemma McCaw, Paddy Gower, Nathan Cohen and Anna Taylor.

Wānaka Westpac Bank Manager Barbara King expressed how exciting it has been to see more people joining in on the cause.

"They do it every year and every year it seems to have gotten bigger and bigger," she said.

The ride, set for May 9, will take around 12 hours with cyclists stopping at Mossburn School, Takitimu Primary School, Otautau School and Thornbury School along the way.

These stops have been organised to allow cyclists time to refresh, meet students and donate sports equipment from the iSPORT Foundation.

In addition to the bike ride, some of the Wānaka and Hawea residents taking part in the ride have also come together to organise a quiz night next Tuesday at the Wānaka Golf Course to further the fundraising efforts.

All the funds raised will be going to Lakes District Air Rescue Trust to support the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter service.

The public is encouraged to take part in fundraising events and donate what they can through the Give-a-Little page that has been set up.