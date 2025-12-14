Adaptive Challenge growing in popularity

An Adaptive Challenge participant crosses the finish line during a previous event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Wānaka Adaptive Challenge will return to give all athletes the chance to feel the "thrill of the finish line".

The Wānaka Adaptive Challenge will return for a third year in February, bringing stories of determination, joy and community spirit.

The event is open to participants aged 10 and above who have a physical or intellectual impairment.

Timed to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities on February 20, the event sees participants complete a short triathlon course along the Wānaka lakefront. Event director Jane Sharman said interest for the Adaptive Challenge continued to grow every year.

"The demand continues to raise as word spreads about how inclusive, supported and celebratory this event is," she said.

One of her most memorable moments last year was an athlete who typically relies on a walker but completed the entire course unassisted, crossing the line with the support of a personal trainer.

"It’s a reminder that the Adaptive Challenge isn’t just life-changing for participants; it motivates entire families to move, aspire and be part of something meaningful."

Supporting the Adaptive Challenge is Para-triathlete and Challenge Wānaka ambassador Shaz Dagg, who encourages others to take on challenges once thought impossible.

In a statement, Challenge Wānaka said the Adaptive Challenge remained one of the clearest expressions of what the event stood for — community, connection and the opportunity for all athletes to experience the thrill of the finish line.

More than 40 athletes took part in this year’s event and organisers are expecting even greater numbers in 2026.

"The event grows in popularity for its welcoming, supportive and inspiring nature," the statement said.