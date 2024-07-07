Advocacy group surveys community

A public health forum in March filled the Lake Wānaka Centre. Now Health Action Wānaka wants to collect survey the community and collect more data about our concerns. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Community-led advocacy group Health Action Wānaka (HAW) is conducting focus groups to learn more about the health needs of the Upper Clutha community.

Facilitator and steering committee member Trish Fraser said there was little documented information about the community’s experience of accessing healthcare.

The health advocates needed more than anecdotal evidence about the community, she said.

"Our community’s situation is unique because, unlike other towns in the Queenstown Lakes and

Central Otago districts, we do not have easy access to a publicly-funded emergency department and no in-person after-hours medical care from 11pm until 8.30am.

"This leaves us very vulnerable and at risk of poor health outcomes due to our inequitable access to healthcare."

Anyone who lives in the Upper Clutha and has accessed healthcare services in the past year is welcome to attend.

People with high-health needs, over 65 years, carers, community service card holders, Māori, parents, people living with a disability, migrants and people who have had a medical emergency can also attend.

HAW will conduct focus groups and online surveys to collect its data.

It has sourced data from Health New Zealand and has a data analyst helping to analyse it.

Findings would be shared with the community, the Minister for Health, Health New Zealand decision makers and other health system stakeholders.



THE DETAILS