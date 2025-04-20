From tomboy to the jewel of Mt Iron

Amy Bixby has been making her own jewellery for two decades and loves the process from start to finish. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

When you throw on your jewellery for lunch, events or work, it is not too often you think of the jeweller behind the tools — unless you have met her.

Wānaka jeweller Amy Bixby spends her days around hammers, gas torches, rolling mills and balls of steel, all in the name of beauty.

Bixby grew up on Olrig sheep station near Alexandra. She recalls being a bit of a tomboy in the way she dressed and interacted with her two younger brothers. She did not often wear floral dresses, or any jewellery, unless it was her birthday.

"We did some dress ups as kids. I think though turning to jewellery was more about being creative."

As a practical young woman at high school she gravitated to art class, metal and woodwork, and now today Bixby had a reputation as one of the South’s high-end jewellery makers — all from her Mount Iron workshop.

"It was in the sixth form (year 12) I started thinking about art school and jewellery making. Because it is practical. I started in physics class making things out of those resisters, using my hands and moulding them."

Bixby would pull apart old toasters and make jewellery out of the metal. She gravitated to practical work, all the while still not wearing any jewellery herself.

"I just loved tools and stuff and I think that comes from my farming background.

"It was that combination of being creative and making something that’s artistic, but work that is also very practical. Jewellery is useful, you wear it on your body, whereas other artform is not so much on display, it is a little disconnected."

Her interest in the craft inspired her to finish a bachelor in fine arts and then head on her OE to the United States, where she met her husband Scott Bixby. The couple returned to New Zealand and then returned to the US again.

Bixby met several influential women in her career there, each showing her it was possible to make a living out of her love for jewellery making.

She started out by working for a female jeweller, then graduated further by showing her work at another female-owned gallery. Bixby was able to display her work, and make commissioned pieces for customers.

"That was so inspiring because I could just see this woman who started by herself and created this beautiful space that people wanted to come and hang out and talk and design. I just couldn’t believe I was being paid to make jewellery."

Eventually the couple moved to Seattle, where Bixby took the plunge to start out on her own. She made the jewellery from home and built her name.

"I think I knew I was offering something a little different, not mainstream."

The mother of two did not find it easy to summarise her style, but knew she had something unique.

"For me, it is important that it looks handmade and not mass-produced and also quality made, not rough or made without thought. For me, it has a bit of an organic feel to it.

"I like using textures and finishes that are more naturally aligned with metal. High polish is not a metal’s natural style, I like the warmth of a natural look, more brushed — a satin look."

Bixby often mixed metals and used all shapes and colours of gemstones. Asymmetry was a common theme for her work.

As a bit of a romantic herself, Bixby loved both the making and planning with customers and hearing their stories.

"The significance and stories behind jewellery, so many people will have a grandma who gifted them something or ‘I got this while travelling here’ type story.

"People will come in and say, ‘I want something from this area’ and they get to meet me, the person who has made it, not a factory overseas."

The customers valued being able to meet their jeweller in person and develop a relationship, draw up plans and, at times, plan a marriage proposal, she said.

"I am still good friends with a lot of my customers. I feel honoured to have that connection and be that person they have chosen for a wedding or engagement or moment.

"I have had surprise proposals where me and the person proposing are trying to figure out the ring and get that sorted in secret, then I can’t wait to hear how it all goes."

While Bixby aimed to be accessible to all clients, her jewellery was mid-to-high-end and she had made pieces worth over $10,000.

"I like that my friends have my pieces and I like that people come back as well."

Bixby gets a range of clients from overseas and at home. She said the Wānaka clients appreciated something unique as well as being able to have a conversation with the maker herself.

As for the little tomboy that was, Bixby had become a real jewellery fan in adulthood and could often be seen with several pieces on at once.

"I was always told it is the cheapest advertising, to wear my own."