PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Admiring Intersect, a work by guest artist Mark Cowden, of Dunedin, are Aspiring Art Awards exhibition workers (from left) Leigh Cooper, Sarah Jamieson and Yeverley McCarthy.

A record 142 artworks have been entered for this year’s exhibition in Wanaka, and about half are from the North Island.

The winners of the $10,000 Craig’s Aspiring Art Prize will be announced at a sold-out gala function at Holy Family School tonight .

The exhibition runs from tomorrow until Tuesday.