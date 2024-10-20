Arts events get $85K boost

The Wānaka United Dance Crew entertain on Ardmore St during the 2023 Wānaka Festival of Colour. PHOTO: DONNA GERLACH

The Southern Lakes Festival Trust, which organises both the Wānaka Festival of Colour and the Aspiring Conversations Festival 2026, has received $85,000 in the September round of funding from the Otago Community Trust.

The trust announced this week it had allocated $507,123 in grants to support a range of community initiatives across Otago, from arts and culture to community development and environmental protection.

Some of the other projects being supported include Orokonui Ecosanctuary ($16,793 for native wildlife protection), Upper Taieri Wai Inc ($5000 for the Taiari Wai River Festival in the Māniototo); Clutha Valley Primary School ($15,000 for a new flying fox project); Disability Information Service ($25,000 to expand its Otago mobile service).

Otago Community Trust chairman Andy Kilsy said the grants reflected the trust’s commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and vibrancy of Otago communities and he was looking forward to seeing their positive impact.

Wānaka Festival of Colour executive director Ruth Heath said the team was "very grateful" to receive the funding, which would support next year’s arts festival and the 2026 conversations event.

"This support will help us deliver another spectacular Wānaka Festival of Colour and Aspiring Conversations, ensuring our programmes remain diverse and accessible with a wide range of events for all to enjoy," she said.