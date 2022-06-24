Car crashes in paddock near Wanaka

Four people managed to escape injury after the car they were in crashed between Albert Town and Lake Hawea tonight.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle left the road near the intersection of Lake Hawea-Albert Town Rd and Camp Hill Rd, and crashed into a paddock about 7.35pm.

The crash was reported to police by a passing motorist, who said the car had four occupants who were uninjured.

When police arrived, there was nobody with the car.

Police are making inquiries with the registered owner of the car.

