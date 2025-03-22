Celebration popular for milestone

Henry Thayer turned 100 this week, and is proud of his family and farming life. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

When asked what his biggest achievement has been in his 100 years, Henry Thayer says "I don’t know that I have got anything in particular".

That may be the humble Southland sheep farmer coming to the fore, or it could be Mr Thayer has a lot of little achievements across the board, all adding up to a beautiful life surrounded by family.

Mr Thayer turned 100 last Tuesday and celebrated with 80 of his friends at the Alpine Retirement Village in Wānaka, and will celebrate again tomorrow with 150 more friends and family.

The popular father and grandfather feels lucky and proud to have such a group surrounding him.

"I never expected to make it to 100, but it just creeps up on you and that’s it."

He spent much of his life farming sheep in Merino Downs just north of Gore, over 3000 of them.

He has two sons, a late daughter, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His daughter was killed in Russia in 1996 while serving with the Red Cross as a nurse, and he says there has been nothing more significant and saddening in his life.

She was awarded the Florence Nightingale Medal, which was a proud moment for the family.

He is proud of his family first and foremost, and they are proud of him.

"Well, he is the best man I know," son Lloyd Thayer said.

Since Mr Thayer sen’s wife Meriel died 16 years ago, he has been living alone and is very capable.

Not a single day goes by that he doesn’t think of her, he says.

"It’s no catch being on your own, but it is one of those things you’ve got to accept.

"She was outgoing. She was a very good wife to me."

Both keen on ballroom dancing, the couple met at a dance down south and hit it off.

They married in 1951 in Mataura Island and were together nearly 60 years.

The key to their loving relationship was simple.

"Honesty."

Mr Thayer has been without his right eye since he was just 2 years old after an accident when his father was welding a handle on to an axe, but he does not complain about it at all.

"When you’re driving a tractor you just have to turn your neck that much further around.

"When I was 14, I was called up and examined for the war and when they found out I had one eye they didn’t want me."

Having moved to Wānaka in 1990, Mr Thayer says the town has changed dramatically from when he would train his heading dogs up Mt Iron for dog trials, and look after the sheep that were farmed on the mountain way back when.

He welcomes the change to the growing town.

"It is a great place here in Wānaka and I can understand people wanting to come and live here.

"The family had been camping for 20-plus years, bought a crib and it sort of went on from there."

