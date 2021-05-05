Children create underpass mural

PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH

After seven weeks of brainstorming and trialling ideas in the classroom, Te Kura O Take Karara pupils started painting a mural on the State Highway 8 underpass at Three Parks yesterday.

Project leader and local Wanaka artist Chrissy Wickes said the mural would be painted over the next two weeks in sections, and by age groups, pupils working individually or collaboratively.

Yesterday, Ms Wickes (above) supervised year 6 pupils including Ruby Swamy (9, left) and Matilda Verbeck (9) who were painting a blizzard and kea trying to attack cars at Treble Cone skifield.

Principal Jodie Howard said the pupils had been asked to paint what they thought was important and special about living in Wanaka and "it was coming together beautifully".