Emergency services were called to Wanaka Basecamp this afternoon. Photo: Kerre Waterworth

A woman has been seriously hurt and flown to Dunedin Hospital after a climbing incident in Wanaka.

Two ambulances and a volunteer Fire and Emergency NZ truck and crew initially attended the incident at Basecamp Wanaka in Cardrona Valley Road about 1.30pm today.

The woman fell during a climb and St John confirmed that she was in a serious condition.

A spokeswoman said the woman was transferred by helicopter from Wanaka and had arrived at Dunedin Hospital this afternoon.