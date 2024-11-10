Communities celebrate cultural events

Paetara Central was decorated in vibrant colours for the Wānaka Mexican community’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations for the departed on Saturday. PHOTO: JOHN WELLINGTON

Residents from Mexico and India held two celebrations in recent days to mark important cultural events on their national calendars.

Wanaka’s Mexican community got the ball rolling at Paetara Central last Saturday by hosting Dia de los Muertos celebrations to mark the passing of loved ones.

It was the second time Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) had been observed in Wanaka. People took part in traditional activities such as Pinata-making or sugar skull decorating, dancing, performing, sharing food, and enjoyed each other’s company.

Adriana Marquez said it was the second consecutive year that she and her sister had organised a Mexican Festival and more than 200 people had attended.

She has been living in New Zealand for seven years and loved being able to give back to her new community that had given her so much, she said.

"Last year was a bit small, but this year it was bigger thanks to the support of more people — QLDC’s Welcoming Communities, Paetara Aspiring Central, Upper Clutha Community Arts Council, Central Lakes Trust."

Members of Wānaka’s Indian community (from left) Arash, Jasmin, Meetu, Aman, Kuljeet and Rinku celebrated Diwali, Festival of Lights, on Monday. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

People from Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina helped the Mexican community host art, craft and dance workshops, and shared tasty food, she said.

"As you know the festival Dia de los Muertos honoured the ones who passed away. We were so happy that people from other cultures understood the way we honour our loved ones. So many people brought pictures of their loved ones. It was such an emotional moment for me."

Ms Marquez said feedback from participants was they should host another festival next year.

On Monday afternoon, a small group of people from India gathered at the Wanaka Community Hub for Diwali Celebrations — a Festival of Lights that included a swaagat (welcome) aarti (prayers), prasad (sharing a sweet dish) and namaste (closing).

The intimate event was the first time the community had organised an event, and the organiser, Meetu, had not expected many people to attend. However, a large cohort of Wanaka Girl Guides arrived to listen to the story of Diwali Festival — a traditional event that travels throughout India over many days — and share sweets.

The first day of Diwali is a national holiday celebrated a little like Christmas, with gift giving, wearing new clothes and sharing food with loved ones.

It is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture, telling a story of a banished Prince returning from the forest after many years, conquering a demon and winning his wife, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

The two events were supported by the Welcoming Communities organisation.