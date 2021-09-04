Covid delays assessment

IMAGE: MAT PATCHETT / ODT

Covid-19 restrictions have stymied the release of new information about the proposed airport at Tarras.

Christchurch International Airport Ltd project manager Michael Singleton confirmed in a newsletter that the findings of a preliminary aeronautical assessment of the airport’s land near Tarras were not available by the end of August as was planned, because of restrictions imposed during Alert Level 4.

Mr Singleton said the airport had wanted to share its information by August 31 and was working through how to complete the assessment during Levels 4 and 3.

The preliminary aeronautical assessment’s objective was to confirm the viability of a single-runway airfield on the Tarras site.

It included a meteorological study and flightpath modelling.

Sustainable Tarras was surveying households and landowners within a 10km radius of the proposed airport to elicit views on a range of subjects, including the strength of support or opposition and impacts on quality of life, the environment, and employment.

The professionally designed survey had been tagged to households so the analysts could be sure the responses were from locals, Mr Goddard said.