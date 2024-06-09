Crash highlights need for caution on roads: police

Police are urging caution on roads after another crash on the Crown Range road. PHOTOS: FILE

This week saw yet another vehicle crash on the Crown Range, further underlining the need for caution on Wānaka’s roads, police have said.

Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts said the incident occurred after a single vehicle heading south appeared to have taken a corner too quickly and lost control.

In Hāwea, police responded to complaints of motorists performing burnouts.

Ralph Fegan was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand in the King’s Birthday honours.

While an investigation was ongoing, police had impounded a vehicle after encountering an individual driving while suspended, Snr Sgt Roberts said.

Elsewhere in town, police issued several traffic infringement offence notices for speed and licence status outside Mount Aspiring College (MAC), and responded to other speed-related complaints, specifically in Macpherson St.

Snr Sgt Roberts urged drivers to slow down around MAC at peak times, and said while police appreciated there were a lot of roadworks pushing people down alternative routes, speeding was not the solution.

Police will have a presence in speeding hot spots, she added.

Several family harm incidents were reported to Police in the past week, including people visiting Wānaka for the long weekend.

Snr Sgt Roberts said police were called to an address in Albert Town — resulted in a police safety order being issued.

Police had also responded to reports of a serious assault, which resulted in the offender being arrested and remanded in custody with bail opposed.

Police had been looking for two offenders wanted for breaching bail conditions.

One handed themselves into police in Wānaka, while the other returned to Dunedin and was dealt with by police there.

On behalf of police in Wānaka, Snr Sgt Roberts passed on her congratulations to Ralph Fegan, who was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community and Mary Lee who was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to snowsports and tourism in the King’s Birthday Honours on Monday.

