Digging in

Photo: Sean Nugent

Putting in some hard graft picking up horse manure on Saturday morning were Hawea Food Forest working bee volunteers Kanuka Elms (left) and Tamehana Urquhart (both 12).

Organiser Su Hoskin said they held a working bee each month and he was pleased to have over 10 people come along on Saturday despite early rain. The food forest began eight years ago and contains fruit and berry plants and trees.