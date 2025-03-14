'Extreme' wildfire risk closes popular reserve

Image: QLDC

The "extreme" risk of wildfire after an extended run of hot and dry weather has forced the closure of the Mt Iron Reserve in Wānaka.

The closure, which follows similar measures last month, is from Sunday at midday until 6am Monday during forecast high temperatures.

QLDC general manager community services Ken Bailey said today's fire indices mean closing the reserve was the best step to ensure public safety and reduce the risk of a fire.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their cooperation by not entering Mt Iron Reserve during the part day closures in mid-February.

"We know that a wildfire in one of our reserves could have a devastating effect on our people, environment and economy. Closing access to the area while the danger is at such elevated levels is the safest option,” said Mr Bailey.

Parks manager Dave Winterburn said the reserve could be closed until Tuesday morning depending on the risk.

The council would place signage at entrance points to the reserve when it is closed and these signs will be removed when the area reopens.

During the reserve closure, access to Mount Iron Reserve is limited to the easily accessible trails around the base of the reserve.

A map showing these trails can be found on www.qldc.govt.nz/managing-wildfire-risk.