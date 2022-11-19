First 18 sections handed to trust

Gathering in front of the site for the future commercial hub at Longview in Lake Hawea are (from left) Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) executive officer Julie Scott, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) councillor Lyal Cocks, Universal Developments director Lane Hocking, QLCHT trustee Phil Smith, QLDC councillor Barry Bruce and councillor Cody Tucker. Photo: Aspen Bruce

The first 18 Longview sections have been given to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust in Lake Hawea.

Universal Developments director Lane Hocking officially handed over the titles of 18 sections to QLCHT representatives.

QLCHT executive officer Julie Scott said it was exciting to receive title and move towards building affordable homes.

"I think it will have a significant and positive impact on the community.

"This is the first stage with 18 titles [today], then 28 later this year, and then 58 in total," she said.

"That’s close to 60 new households able to live affordably here."

The building of the first 18 homes is due to be completed around mid-2024, Ms Scott said.

"This is a really great example of a positive outcome through collaboration between local council, private developer and the housing trust, to get good community outcomes," she said.

The Longview sections will be the largest contribution made by any developer across the Queenstown Lakes District, Ms Scott said.

"There are developers out there wanting to do really good work.

"Lane is gifting us 12½% of his sections, which is significant and will achieve a great outcome," Ms Scott said.

During the title exchange presentation Universal Developments director Lane Hocking said the project began in 2017.

"It has been a long and exciting journey since then, a lot of help from a lot of people," Mr Hocking said.

He acknowledged the QLCHT, Maungatua Construction for onsite work and the Hawea Community Association which

"most recently have been very, very helpful in their input, and has made this ultimately a better project".

He said working with QLCHT had been a "dream relationship".

The QLCHT was formed in 2007, and is an independent, not-for-profit and community-owned organisation.

It was initially formed after QLDC recognised the district’s issue with affordable housing.

A range of housing programmes have been designed to assist eligible low to moderate income earners acquire local housing.

There are 820 people on the QLCHT waiting list, with 150 based in Upper Clutha.

The Longview development, collectively, has 463 sections consented for the development, with 300 sections already sold.

Mr Hocking said the vision for Longview had remained the same since inception.

"A happy community that has high quality warm homes of their own, that are affordable and some rentals. With ultimately a commercial hub where it’s just more sustainable," he said.

Three hectares have been allocated for the future commercial development, with consent in place for a child-care centre and commercial building with a licensed cafe, offices and commercial tenancies.

"Ultimately we are working around the waterway on a 1.8km cycle track on both sides," Mr Hocking said.

