Footage sought of 'suspicious' Albert Town fires

Police are appealing to the public for help as they investigate "suspicious" late-night fires that caused residents to flee their homes near Wānaka.

Officers were called to reports of fires in Albert Town, about 3km from Wānaka, on September 20.

A cell tower and two data boxes in Alison Ave were damaged.

In a statement, Detective Phill Hamlin, of Otago Lakes Criminal Investigations, said police believe the fires were suspicious and intentionally lit.

There was significant damage to the teleco infrastructure, and nearby dwellings and cars were at serious risk, he said.

“These fires were mere metres away from housing where people were at home and many were in bed.

"They have had to run from their homes. Their lives and homes have been put at risk by these actions.”

Det Hamlin said police want to hear from anyone who travelled through Albert Town, via Alison Ave or State Highway 6 (Lake Hāwea-Albert Town Rd), between 10pm and midnight on September 20.

They were seeking dash cam footage or residential CCTV in the nearby area.

Police were also appealing for videos taken of the fires at any stage, including when emergency services were present.

People with information were asked to call 105, quoting file number 250921/4784.

Alternatively, it could be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

