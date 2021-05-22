Four in bid to row lake's length

After nine months of waiting for perfect weather, four Wanaka rowers will this morning make the first attempt to row the 45km length of Lake Wanaka in a quad boat.

The MetService forecast is for sunshine, an early frost and light winds, so Wanaka Rowing Club masters athletes Jaime Hutter, Shane Gibson, Rob Taylor and Kahn Cawte are planning a leisurely start at Makarora about 10am, with the goal of reaching the Wanaka Water Sports Facility in Roys Bay by about 1.30pm.

"We should nail it in about four hours."

The rowers are raising money for four Wanaka charities and have a $10,000 goal, of which $2200 has already been raised through a Givealittle page.

It is not the first time Mr Hutter has attempted a gnarly endurance row.

In 2016 he broke an age-group world record for a 24-hour indoor row (280.5km), raising about $8000 for Wanaka charities at the same time.

- By Marjorie Cook