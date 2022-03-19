Groups hoping more people will tee off with frisbees

Wanaka is Disc Golf heaven. Disc Golf club member Richard Liew, right, has been coaching Kahu Youth members Rex Pickett, left, Mikae Hape, Otis Oxley, and Jayden Millar. PHOTO: SUPPLIED KAHU YOUTH

Disc golf in Wanaka has taken a step forward as a legitimate sport.

And about time, too, as the Wanaka area has the most disc golf courses of any town in the country.

Wanaka club Kahu Youth has teamed up with the Wanaka Disc Golf Club to grow a relatively informal sport into a game for champions.

In the professional disc golf world people compete for modest amounts of cash.

Disc golf’s origins probably date back to when people started throwing things.

By the 1970s, a professional association had emerged and world championships were under way.

Wanaka — where people often take fun and games to the next level — now has the most disc golf courses in New Zealand (Lismore Park, Eely Point, Lake Hawea and Albert Town).

Club members competing at national championships have included Hayley Flintoff, of Wanaka, who has had 41 wins in her five-year professional career.

But Kahu Youth and Richard Liew, the secretary of Disc Golf Wanaka, simply aim to get people outdoors to move and socialise.

Kahu Youth programmes and events co-ordinator Samantha Strong said the club recently received a $1000 grant from Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund to improve youth participation in the outdoors, particularly for girls.

"It’s something other to do than dance, which is huge in Wanaka. And I am glad they are all dancing their toes off but there are some wanting other activities," she said.

The funding would help keep costs of after-school activities down so more people could try anything from sailing to rock climbing, she said.

The past two years of Covid restrictions had promoted self-isolation and online activities.

Richard Liew

It was important to entice people back outside and "have plain old fun" while working on leadership and communication, she said.

Kahu Youth’s disc golf sessions began in mid-2021.

There are now 10 to 15 regular youth players and Ms Strong hopes more will give it a go.

Mr Liew was delighted the club could partner up with Kahu Youth and give back to the community.

The club bought about 100 frisbees in December. Club members also help coach Kahu Youth members.

Mr Liew played disc golf to relax after work.

"It is my sanity outlet," he said.

"I’ve been playing seriously since I moved here.

"In Wanaka, we have the highest number of disc golfers in New Zealand and also some of the best athletes.

"There’s a national tournament, tournaments throughout New Zealand, you can get ranked nationally. There’s an open national, a North Island Championship and a South Island Championship, real competition and a growing disc golf scene ... All you need is a frisbee."

The New Zealand Championships were held in Wellington from March 3-5 and drew 93 entries. Wanaka athletes did not attend.

The tournament was won by an amateur, Jayden Watkinson, of Christchurch. Levi Stout, of Invercargill, another amateur, was second.

The top professionals, Connor McKinstry of New Plymouth and Simon Feasey of Auckland, were third equal.