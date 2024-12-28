Hopes grass volleyball event will inspire new players

A friendly game of grass volleyball at Volley Fest 2024 in Wānaka between locals and visitors of all ages. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

Volleyball Otago’s first big event in Wānaka took off yesterday as the organisation tries to spread the word on the sport.

The Otago Volley Fest took place at Pembroke Park in Wānaka from 9am to 3pm yesterday, drawing in a diverse range of locals and visitors for a fun day of grass volleyball.

Volleyball Otago operations manager Zoe Flockton said she hoped the event would hopefully inspire similar activities in other parts of Central Otago.

‘‘We needed to diversify what we were delivering,’’ Ms Flockton said, expressing a need for more events in Central Otago towns which were also accessible to all ages and skill levels.

Volley Fest was an inclusive event, open to individuals and families with children as young as 2.

The event delivered on the promise of diversity, with people of all ages and skill levels turning up on the sunny day to enjoy a few friendly games of grass volleyball.

With six courts spread across Pembroke Park in the heart of the town centre, the games drew in both locals and visitors.

Ms Flockton said choosing the busy holiday season to host the games was a strategic move as many people came to Wānaka for the summer to enjoy outdoor activities and the event was offering another option for all those visiting.

‘‘People can work off Christmas dinners,’’ she said.

The goal was to do this annually as the organisation sought to have more events across Otago.

Beach volleyball co-ordinator Michael Cop said the size of Otago was often an obstacle when trying to provide events for everyone.

‘‘One of the challenges with Otago is it’s a big community ... we’re trying to be more inclusive,’’ he said.

The organising team, which also included Volleyball Otago’s chairwoman Rennae Flockton and volunteers from Dunedin, were grateful for all the community support they had received.

- Rawan Saadi