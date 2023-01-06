Hotel extension to include 21 new rooms

The rear of Wanaka Hotel, as viewed from its southern end on Dunmore St. Expansion plans aim to improve the hotel's link to Dunmore St. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Wanaka town centre intensification plans continue, with the 47-room Wanaka Hotel preparing to build two extensions containing 21 guest rooms and two retail spaces.Wanaka Hotel Properties Ltd's development application and supporting documents have been published on the Queenstown Lakes District Council Edocs website but no determination about notification has yet been made.

The hotel is on a prime town centre site between Ardmore and Dunmore Sts.

Three hospitality businesses and a gift shop also operate from Wanaka Hotel.

It is close to the Lake Wanaka Centre, Bullock Creek, the Wanaka Library and the Wanaka Arts Centre.

Architect Kat West's plans show the east and south ends of the building would be extended, creating stronger links to Dunmore St.

The only non-complying aspect of the proposal is a breach of building height rules, but urban designers agree it would be in scale with the existing building.

An assessment of environment effects report by planner Nicola Scott says the extension would be low maintenance and an efficient resource use but would intensify development in the town centre.

"The proposal extends the existing visitor accommodation activity on the site, and provides for additional retail space, thereby providing a range of activities that meet the needs of residents and visitors," Ms Scott said in her report.

An urban design report by Paula Williams concludes the architectural designs are appropriate and align with Wanaka town centre character guidelines published in2011.

The additions were relatively small scale insertions into an existing developed site and would have little effect on the site's character or external impact, her reportsaid.

Ms Williams' report concluded it would be a suitable outcome for increased town centre development and would not have undesirable impacts.

Urban design peer reviewer, Stephanie Griffiths of Boffa Miskell, said in her report she agreed with Ms Williams' conclusions.

Ms Griffith's report contains suggested conditions relating to materials, colours, signs and lighting.

In pre-European days, the hotel site was a wahi tupuna (significant cultural site), and a Maori seasonal settlement.

The site has been significantly modified since the first hotel was built in 1864.

That hotel burned down in 1922 and its replacement burned down in 1958.

The Tourist Hotel Corporation built the current hotel in 1960.

Its present owner, Wanaka Hotel Properties Ltd, is associated with the Irvine family.

The Otago Daily Times has not been able to contact directors James Irvine, of Brisbane, and Peter Irvine, of Kerikeri, or the hotel manager Jo Bruce, for comment.