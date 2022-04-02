From Ignite Wanaka to Well Bean Cafe

Naomi Lindsay forages for greens at Pirate Produce in Lake Hawea. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ODT FILES

By day, Ignite Wanaka general manager Naomi Lindsay helps businesses get on their feet. At night, she dreams of greens.

Now she is stepping back from her Wanaka Chamber of Commerce role to launch her own business, the Well Bean Cafe, operating from the Wanaka Lakes Health Centre.

Ms Lindsay acknowledged some could think it "mad" to start a cafe when the hospitality industry has been shredded by Covid-19, border restrictions and a vanishing workforce.

She has a background in media, marketing, events and administration and was previously general manager of the Warbirds and Wheels visitor attraction.

She felt proud to have grown the chamber’s membership from 130 to 340.

She was also proud of introducing the annual Wanaka business awards and an events strategy to help motivate, train and connect members during the economic downturn.

The best things about working for the chamber were the people, and seeing a growth of businesses and skill sets in Wanaka as more people chose to move to the town, she said.

Her biggest challenge in the last two years had been making sure business operators were getting their heads around new Covid-19 regulations.

Chamber chairman Andrew Howard acknowledged Ms Lindsay’s "brand and passion has been synonymous with Ignite Wanaka for the last eight years".

She would work with the chamber on an exit and transition plan. Events and services would continue while the board recruited a replacement, Mr Howard said.

Ms Lindsay began operating local food tour business, Forage and Feast, in 2021, and felt the cafe would "mesh in nicely".

"Anyone who knows me, knows I am a big foodie. I love entertaining, I love cooking. "