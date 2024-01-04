Injured climber rescued from Mt Aspiring

Wānaka’s search and rescue teams and helicopters were kept busy yesterday, working three operations to retrieve injured people from mountains, rivers and tracks.

Sgt Darren Cranfield said a climber on Mt Aspiring broke his finger and received other minor injuries in a rock fall yesterday morning.

The climber was retrieved by Wānaka’s alpine rescue team and helicopter and brought back to Wānaka for medical treatment.

A youth was rescued from the Rumbling Burn in the Mt Alta Conservation Area, after becoming trapped up to his waist in rocks for some time yesterday afternoon.

Wānaka LandSAR chairman Bill Day said the river accident was particularly concerning.

The river rescue team mobilised and was sitting in the helicopter when they were notified that people at the scene had successfully managed to free the boy.

Sgt Cranfield said the youth received minor injuries to his leg and was retrieved by the Otago Rescue Helicopter. Wānaka Lakes Coastguard was also mobilised.

In the third incident, a tourist fell on the Rob Roy track about 300m from the road end yesterday afternoon, possibly breaking her ankle. She was retrieved by helicopter and taken to hospital.

Mr Day said the Mt Roy call came in just after SAR had received notice of the Rumbling Burn accident.

Because SAR was busy assembling the river rescue team the rescue helicopter went to pick her up, he said.

‘‘As always, it was a great effort by our local volunteers,’’ Sgt Cranfield said.