Keeping virus at bay key to A&P show planning

The signs are looking good for the 84th Upper Clutha A&P Show, which opens today on the shores of Lake Wanaka and it is not just the weather forecast.

Wanaka A&P Show Covid-19 manager Tim Mann (below) is one of many who have been busy getting Pembroke Park in Wanaka ready for one of the bigger South Island A&P shows, which runs today and tomorrow

Seventy-five waterproof NZ Covid Tracer QR code signs have been placed around the show, and each trade exhibitor has been asked to display their own QR code.

Show event assistant Britt Hawes devised the show’s Covid-19 prevention plan after working at other events around the region.

"I saw them really lifting their game in terms of handling Covid and I thought, ‘what we are going to to prevent it, what we are going to do if something goes wrong and how are we going to deal with it?'" Ms Hawes said.

She said the biggest feedback the organisers received from last year’s show was that the hand sanitisers ran out.

"This year there will be 200 litres of hand sanitiser ... professional cleaners have been hired to regularly service the portaloos and high touch areas using hospital grade disinfectant, and staff and volunteers will have PPE, gloves and masks to wear if required."

This year, the show had a dedicated Covid-19 manager, Tim Mann, part of whose job was to check the hand sanitisers every two hours to make sure they were full.

Mr Mann said his job also included making sure each site had its QR code and hand sanitiser, everyone was checking in and sanitising, and that everything went smoothly in the worst-case scenario.

"We want to be as covered as possible if Covid does come back so we can trace where the person entered the show, which sites they visited and then monitor for any close calls and close contacts," Mr Mann said.

Yesterday, the last of the 500 trade exhibitors began setting up their tents, and competitors will arrive for the start of the livestock competitions this morning.

