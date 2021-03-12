Keeping virus at bay key to A&P show planning

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Show event assistant Britt Hawes devised the show’s Covid-19 prevention plan after working at other events around the region.
"I saw them really lifting their game in terms of handling Covid and I thought, ‘what we are going to to prevent it, what we are going to do if something goes wrong and how are we going to deal with it?'" Ms Hawes said.
She said the biggest feedback the organisers received from last year’s show was that the hand sanitisers ran out.
"This year there will be 200 litres of hand sanitiser ... professional cleaners have been hired to regularly service the portaloos and high touch areas using hospital grade disinfectant, and staff and volunteers will have PPE, gloves and masks to wear if required."
Mr Mann said his job also included making sure each site had its QR code and hand sanitiser, everyone was checking in and sanitising, and that everything went smoothly in the worst-case scenario.
"We want to be as covered as possible if Covid does come back so we can trace where the person entered the show, which sites they visited and then monitor for any close calls and close contacts," Mr Mann said.
Yesterday, the last of the 500 trade exhibitors began setting up their tents, and competitors will arrive for the start of the livestock competitions this morning.