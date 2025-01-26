Learn what to do when a crisis strikes

Wānaka’s growing Community Response Group is ‘‘filling the gaps’’ in emergency communication with a weekend event dedicated to informing the public.

On February 1 and 2 the Wānaka Community Response Group will be giving people the opportunity to become more educated about what to do when a crisis strikes.

The event is set to host members of the fire brigade, police and Coastguard, who will provide information on the right response to hazards including earthquakes, fires and flooding.

Wānaka Community Response Group chairman Mick Hollyer emphasised the importance of ensuring members of the public were well informed on such a pressing matter.

“They need to be aware of what potential risks there are and what they can do to,” he said.

He also explained that natural hazards were erratic and unpredictable, making preparedness for any event vital.

“Any of the emergencies can happen at any time ... you cannot predict these things.”

He said earthquakes were always a threat to Wānaka and many other towns in the region with the Alpine Fault running through the South Island.

Fire risk was also a major issue, especially during the hot summer months, and was a risk people needed to prepare for.

He said these issues were becoming more important to locals as the group originally started with 15 members and now had 54, proving that the community was becoming increasingly aware.

The response group had no specific experience in any area of emergency response but instead worked with professional responders to further communicate with the public, Mr Hollyer said.

The event is scheduled from 10am-1pm each day at Mitre10 Wānaka and is open to the public

- Wanaka Sun