Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Crown Range Road

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Police at the scene of the fatal crash on the Crown Range today. Photo: Marjorie Cook
    A man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on the Crown Range this morning.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Adrian Kerin, of Wanaka, who was at the scene, said it appeared the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a barrier.

    Police said the crash happened near the Cardrona Village about 10.40am.

    The road has reopened after being closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

    The Queenstown District Council said roading teams helped guide traffic and clear the road.

    A St John spokesman referred queries to police. 

    The Coroner will investigate the man's death.

