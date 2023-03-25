Man who died after Makarora crash named

Police have released the name of a man who died several days after a single-vehicle crash near Makarora earlier this month.

He was Anthony James Whitaker (27).

Emergency services were called to the scene on State highway 6 (Haast Pass-Makarora Rd) about 9.15pm on March 15, a police spokesperson said.

Whitaker, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died in hospital on March 18.

An inquiry is ongoing.