New airshow head excited

Warbirds Over Wanaka event manager Andrena Davis, of Clyde, has been appointed to replace former event manager Mandy Deans. Photo: Marjorie Cook

A passion for aviation and photography created the pathway for former Dunedin woman Andrena Davis to take on one of Otago’s most significant event management roles.

Ms Davis was recently appointed event manager for Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow, replacing Mandy Deans who worked for the airshow from 2008 until recently.

The Queenstown Lakes District benefited by more than $23 million in visitor spending from the last Warbirds Over Wanaka airshow in 2018, an economic impact report released after that event said.

The airshow weekend drew 154,582 bed nights for Wanaka.

Covid restrictions forced cancellations in 2020 and 2022, and Wanaka’s visitor and aviation industry is still recovering .

"It has been really tough. I am really excited to get the airshow going. It will be six years since we had an airshow [in 2024].

"I am not planning to make too many changes. I think we will stick to what people know and love," Ms Davis said.

She began her career as a photographer working from a Moray Pl studio.

She continued working in the events industry when she moved to live in Wellington with her husband.

She took up an events management role with Wings Over Wairarapa air festival, at Masterton aerodrome, where Sir Peter Jackson’s collection of vintage military aircraft is housed.

Ms Davis starts full time in Wanaka on March 1, after the February 24-26 Wings Over Wairarapa festival.