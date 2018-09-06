Ranfurly, Wanaka teams go to top of the quiz class

A tiny school took top honours in last night's year 7-8 Otago Daily Times Extra! current events quiz in Cromwell.

Freddie Hore, Maia Macdonald and Jock Duncan, of St John's School, in Ranfurly, won first prize with 81 points, out of 47 teams.

Teams from Remarkables Primary School won second and third places with 77 and 76 points respectively.

The year 7 St John's School pupils said their strength ''was having different strengths''.

''Freddie's good at flags and mapping, I'm good at politics, and Jock is good at sports and just anything,'' Maia said.

Freddie was part of the St John's team that won the year 5-6 Extra! current events quiz last year, and Maia and Jock had competed but not won places.

They said they would like to come back next year ''to defend our title''.

It was a close race in the year 5-6 category, but team seven from Holy Family Catholic School, in Wanaka, won first place out of 40 teams.

Olivia Huddleston, Ania-Kanu Saklani and Oscar Crowe, all in year 6, scored 86 points out of 100, followed by fellow pupils, Holy Family Catholic School team five, with 84 points, and Remarkables Primary School, with 83 points.

It was the first time Olivia and Oscar had taken part in the event, but Ania-Kanu was part of a team that competed last year.

They said they found the questions a mix of ''hard and easy'', finding a section identifying faces easy, but finding places in New Zealand and naming flags more challenging.

''But we did that [flags] at school today, so it was kind of in my mind,'' Ania-Kanu said.

They said they had ''one or two guesses'' for their questions, but ''the rest we knew'', and ''we worked well together''.

