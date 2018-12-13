Thursday, 13 December 2018

Residents against Lake Hawea housing plan

    By Mark Price
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Members of the Lake Hawea community are heading for a Queenstown Lakes District Council meeting to express their opposition to a 400-lot special housing area being established on the outskirts of the town.

    The council approved in principle the proposal from Universal Developments Hawea Ltd earlier this year, but put off a final decision until after more negotiations were held to find ways to better integrated the development into the existing town.

    The council will make a final decision today on whether or not to recommend the proposal to the Government.

    About 30-40 Lake Hawea residents were making the trip to Queenstown.

    Photo: Mark Price
    Photo: Mark Price

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg