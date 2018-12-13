Residents against Lake Hawea housing plan

Members of the Lake Hawea community are heading for a Queenstown Lakes District Council meeting to express their opposition to a 400-lot special housing area being established on the outskirts of the town.

The council approved in principle the proposal from Universal Developments Hawea Ltd earlier this year, but put off a final decision until after more negotiations were held to find ways to better integrated the development into the existing town.

The council will make a final decision today on whether or not to recommend the proposal to the Government.

About 30-40 Lake Hawea residents were making the trip to Queenstown.