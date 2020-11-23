Monday, 23 November 2020

12.55 pm

Some assembly required

    By Mark Price
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Santa Claus has come to town, albeit in pieces.

    Today the 18m tall Santa that adorned the Queen St Farmers building and other Auckland buildings for 60 Christmases finally arrived in Wanaka.

    The owner of the National Transport and Toy Museum at Wanaka Airport, Jason Rhodes, bought the five-tonne Santa and two of his reindeer.

    The giant Christmas decorations are now in 13 pieces, on three trucks, out behind the museum.

    The giant Christmas decorations arrive in Wanaka today. Photo: Mark Price
    The giant Christmas decorations arrive in Wanaka today. Photo: Mark Price

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter