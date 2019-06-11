Steering failure cause of fatal jet boat crash

Cameron Moore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fatal jet boat crash on the Clutha River in February has led Maritime New Zealand to issue a warning for boaties to check their steering systems.

Christchurch jet boat racing driver Cameron Moore (46) died in the crash near Wanaka Airport during the second-to-last leg of the 2019 Otago Rivers Jet Boat Race.

His boat left the river and skidded about 20m up the river bank.

"The cause of a recent fatal accident involving a jet boat was identified as steering failure, caused by a wire which broke and a shackle fell off," Maritime NZ said.

Maritime NZ deputy director compliance systems delivery Pelin Fantham today asked "all owners of jet boats'' to ensure their boats were safe.

"The steering set-up in all jet boats should be checked as soon as possible.

"If you are unsure about what to look for, talk to the supplier or manufacturer of your jet boat.''

A spokeswoman for Maritime NZ confirmed the warning was a result of the crash involving Mr Moore.

A media release quoting Ms Fantham went on to advise jet boat owners to "physically check'' the steering system of their jet boats.

"If it uses D-shackles and locking wire check that the shackles are individually wire locked.

"Check the condition of the shackles.

"If there are nicks or tooling damage, consider replacing them.

"Jet boats are manufactured by many companies and this potential issue affects all jet boats that use D-shackles as part of their steering system set up.''

Mr Moore had been involved in jet boat racing for around 10 years.

The crash was the second in three years after Duayne Insley (47) died on the Waimakariri River during the World Championship Jet Boat Marathon in October 2017.

