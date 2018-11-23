Strange weather allows for skiing in December

Kay Gall and Tessa Cross at the Cardrona courtyard yesterday. Photo: Supplied

After an unseasonable amount of spring snowfall Cardrona Alpine Resort is set to open up for skiing in December.

The resort typically opens in the summer mountain biking and mountain carting, but these activities would not be available for at least the first few days of December because of the amount of snow.

Recent significant snowfall means the resort will instead be initially operating for beginner skiing, tubing, sightseeing and snow play.

Sightseers will be able to head up the McDougall’s Chondola and play in the snow.

“This is going to be a truly unique summer opening weekend for us and all our visitors – we’re embracing what our maunga has given us and we’re excited to offer something completely different for the start of December,” Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky said.

“The great thing about us operating in both summer and winter is that we have a dedicated year-round staff base who can deliver any experience based on the conditions on the mountain.”

