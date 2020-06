The truck crane tipped over on Lakeside Rd. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

A truck with a crane on the back has tipped over in Wanaka this afternoon blocking traffic.

The "hiab" truck was lifting a protective trench outside the Marina Terrace Apartments on Lakeside Rd when it tipped over.

No-one was in the truck's cab at the time and no-one was injured.

A police officer at the scene said the truck would be left tipped over, blocking traffic, until after Worksafe arrived to investigate.