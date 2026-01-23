Video released to find mystery man

Do you recognise this man? PHOTO: SCREENSHOT

Police have released video footage of a mystery man believed to be behind a series of car crimes in Lake Hāwea.

The man, who has no discernable face in the video but possibly a distinctive gait, can be seen walking beside a car in the CCTV footage.

"We believe he may be able to assist us with our inquiries into the break-ins, which were reported between midnight Saturday, January 17 and 5am on Sunday, January 18," police said in a statement.

Eight cars were attempted to be broken into, including one vehicle that was stolen — and later recovered by police.

The cars that were tampered with were parked on Capell Ave, Paradise Pl, Hewson Cres, Little Maude Ave, Lakeview Tce, Grandview Rd and Bell St.

Police were also aware of a vehicle heard doing burnouts and crashing in the area at 4am, where police were not called.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 260118/4376. — Allied Media