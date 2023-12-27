Warning to watch drinks at Cardrona festival

The popular music and camping festival in Cardrona is now in its 13th year. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH/ODT

Police have warned festival-goers to watch out for drink spiking and to drink responsibly at major festivals this year.

Rhythm and Vines and Rhythm and Alps are being held between December 29-31 at Gisborne's Waiohika Estate, and in Cardrona Valley near Wānaka, respectively.

In a statement today, police urged people to watch their drinks at the festival.

"Don't accept drinks you haven't seen poured, the last thing you want is somebody tampering with your drink."

They also asked people to have a plan to get to and from the event safely and to protect their belongings.

"If you are taking a car to the festival, make sure all valuables are kept out of sight, all doors are locked, and the windows are up.

"Keep your phone, keys and wallet in a safe place that is unlikely to easily fall out of a pocket."

Security and police will be present at the venue.

Police said all drivers could expect to be breath-tested daily throughout Rhythm and Vines and as they leave Rhythm and Alps.