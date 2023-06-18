Warning over ice on southern roads

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Motorists are being advised to take extra care on some icy southern roads this morning.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning of icy conditions on State Highway 1 Dunedin to Gore; SH8 Raes Junction to Glenore; and SH90 McNab to Raes Junction.
Earlier, the Central Otago District Council advised of sub-zero temperatures, especially in the Maniatoto and Manuherikia areas. The council said crews had gritted all trouble spots as a precaution.
The Queenstown Lakes District Council said black ice was widespread throughout the district, and advised drivers to use "extreme care".