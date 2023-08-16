Energy groups join forces ahead of election

A major electricity group want to see less red tape when it comes to electricity generation. Photo: Getty Images

A major electricity group including Westpower and Buller Electricity has joined forces with other energy companies to lobby political parties before the general election.

They not only want to see less red tape when it comes to electricity generation, but more access to minerals.

Electricity Networks Aotearoa is a signatory to an open letter to politicians; it includes Westpower, which is trying to get its Waitaha River hydro scheme off the ground.

Meanwhile, the squeeze has been put on coal mining - which powers the Huntly power station, though coal for this is now imported from Indonesia - with policies such as no new mines, and significant natural areas.

The open letter says trade-offs will have to be made.

"Unclear, short-term policies" made it harder to set up new energy projects and make decarbonisation investments, they said.

"A resilient energy system is one with diverse energy types, fuels and locations. The more options we have, the more resilience, the lower emissions, and lower costs we are likely to face."

The industry wants the next government to ensure there is a resource management system that enables energy generation and mineral assets and other infrastructure to be built in the right place, at the right time, for the least cost.

"Stop eliminating options from our energy system. Enable and advance all options for low emissions energy technologies and fuels in New Zealand. Carbon capture and renewable gases, biomass and biofuels can all reduce hard-to-abate emissions. Ensure that regulatory settings allow them to flourish."

They want the government to recognise the role that New Zealand's domestic mineral resources will have in a low-emissions future.

"Unlock access to our precious and other metals that are so vital to low emissions technology."

Signatories to the open letter include the Business NZ Energy Council, Electricity Networks Aotearoa, Electricity Retailers' Association of New Zealand, Major Electricity Users' Group and Straterra.

The election will be held on Saturday, October 14.