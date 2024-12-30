Hokitika, Queenstown tipped for best New Year's Eve weather

Hokitika is tipped to be New Zealand's best weather spot for New Year's Eve tomorrow. Photo: ODT Files

Hokitika is shaping as one of the best places to be for fine weather on New Year's Eve.

Queenstown is also among the country's top spots, according to MetService meteorologist Alec Holden.

A frontal system passing over New Zealand is causing a low to hit the East Coast of the North Island, bringing heavy rain and hail, with thunderstorm watches in place until later on Monday night, Holden said.

He warned the unsettled weather would continue over much of country on Tuesday, with parts of the North and South Islands likely to get off to a soggy start.

While rain was anticipated to ease off, with sunshine breaking through later in the day in the upper North Island, Holden said strong winds were expected in places like Auckland and Norsewood. He advised people to ensure anything that could fly away was well secured.

The West Coast had a better chance for sunny and still conditions, he predicted.

"Hokitika I would probably say is the place to be tomorrow - it's pretty much fine all day, winds are not particularly strong, and a clear evening for watching fireworks."

Queenstown was Holden's other pick, which he said will be clear and still for the big night.

But Holden said it could be a soggy night for the country's largest New Year's Eve festival, just outside of Gisborne.

Rhythm and Vines festivalgoers arrived to the three-day event amid warnings to avoid beaches and waterways, after Boxing Day's severe rain overwhelmed the city's wastewater system, while weather conditions caused strong rips and large waves.

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watches remained in place on Monday, with more rain on the way.

The rain was expected to ease later in the evening on New Year's Eve, he said.

"It does thankfully dry up a bit heading towards midnight tomorrow, but it's still pretty soggy at that point, and not particularly an appealing place to be."

A SwimSafe warning remained in place for Waikanae Beach due to dangerous conditions.

Gisborne District Council has warned against swimming, fishing or shellfish gathering at Turanganui River and Waikanae Beach, due to sewage pollution for at least five days after the sewage outfall valves are closed and warning signs are removed.

Holden said there was a possibility the severe rain watch in place for Wairoa could be upgraded to a severe rain warning depending on how the forecast thunderstorms play out in the district.

The erratic weather is not entirely unexpected, with summer often providing extremes.

"It's a double-edged sword at the best of the times, sometimes you get a big high pressure system, with lovely settled weather and clear skies, otherwise you just get these awful energetic systems that are drinking all the summertime heat and getting more severe."