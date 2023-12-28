Treehouse retreat opens doors on West Coast

Dave and Lisa North on the balcony of the main unit of Te Aka Native Forest Retreat -- 6m above the forest floor. Photo: Greymouth Star

A "treehouse" retreat in native bush near Nelson Creek opens to its first guests today.

Te Aka, Native Forest Retreat, is nestled among the sturdy trunks of mature rimu and matai as rata vines clamber past the balcony, perched 6m above the forest floor.

Four years in the making for Nelson Creek couple Dave and Lisa North, the two architecturally designed "huts" overlook the forest canopy of a historic goldmining area known as Golden Gully, where more than 2000 hopeful prospectors once dug for gold.

Callaghans Track is somewhere beneath the bush on the opposite ridge.

The sounds of the outside world are non-existent, replaced by birdsong and breezes. Dave North is better known for his world-class skateparks, but he has turned those skills to good use with this imaginative build in West Coast bush.

Designed by Coast architect Noel Saxon and engineered by John McKenzie, the units were built by Mr North, who also milled the timber and sourced the bulk of materials from within a 10km radius.

The two units provide accommodation for up to five people. The main fixture offers a king size bed, open living and kitchen area with large skylights, plus a roomy bathroom. The smaller unit, the "sleep unit", has blackout curtains, a queen bed and a sleep loft.

An eco approach is apparent — Starlink and a smart tv are powered by solar panels, the oven is gas, and the taps run with rainwater. Binoculars and nature books complement the vista.

Most of the 23ha block is regenerating native bush, but this piece proved too steep to log in the past and so the trees are mature and majestic.

The Norths have undertaken their own predator control on the block and the tally so far includes more than 30 stoats and 100 rats. The wasp population has been kept in check too.

Mrs North envisions the retreat providing a haven for nature lovers and harried professionals — "people with a real need to escape pressure and just relax".

"It will be great for people exploring the West Coast. It is fairly central and not too far from Greymouth, Moana or Reefton."

While a storm will make the smaller kamahi trees sway, the matai and rimu remain firm.

"It's pretty sheltered. It is very secluded — the noisiest neighbours are the bellbirds. Kaka fly down the valley too, and moreporks usually start up at night-time. There are also wood pigeon and fantails — the birdlife is constant really."

- Meg Fulford