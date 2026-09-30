A telehandler fleet maintenance team got in some training on their way to work in Antarctica.

In a statement, JJ Ltd managing director Paul Jones, of Invercargill, said the team would be responsible for keeping Merlo telehandlers operating at Antarctica New Zealand's Scott Base.

Merlo technical trainers delivered the coaching at the JJ Ltd Christchurch branch earlier this month.

The telehandlers get serviced, repaired and maintained in Antarctica and JJ Ltd provides ongoing parts, technical support, training and service information as the South Island's Merlo distributor.

A key part of the day of training includes the diagnostics for each machine, giving mechanics an idea of what happens inside a unit.

Mechanics posted to the ice typically serve between six months and a year.

Merlo and JJ Ltd run training sessions annually to ensure each new maintenance team member is familiar with the fleet and feels confident using diagnostic tools, which they will depend on through the season.

JJ Ltd operates seven branches and an engineering division across Southland, Otago and Canterbury. — Allied Media