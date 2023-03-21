Seed NZ Natives co-founder and director Pieter Brits, of Dunedin, walks his dog Taika in native seedlings in a new forestry block near Milton. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dunedin entrepreneur Pieter Brits is growing his business in a bid to plant more permanent native forests.

Mr Brits was born and raised on a sheep and beef farm in the Kalahari Desert in South Africa.

"There were very few trees."

Aged 8, the family lost the farm "through drought and divorce".

To finish his training as a lawyer, he joined the South African Army and then went travelling.

"In London, I met a girl who was born in Twizel — Lisa, [now] my wife."

The couple settled in Dunedin and he practised commercial and property law in the city for nearly 20 years.

He started investing in and joining the boards of start-up technology companies in Dunedin.

During the first Covid lockdown in 2020, he re-evaluated some of his business commitments and stepped back from some of the booming enterprises to start looking for a new opportunity.

On a run in a forestry block, he came up with the business idea of planting native forests.

Due diligence for the next six months included interviewing ecologists and foresters on the best way to pursue his dream.

The interviews led him to retired Department of Conservation staff member Tim Whittaker, of Alexandra.

At Doc, Mr Whittaker worked with farmers to plant native trees to increase the biodiversity on their properties.

He convinced the department to buy a Burford tree seeder, a technology built and proven in Australia, which he used to direct drill New Zealand native seeds at more than 20 trial sites in Southland, Otago and Canterbury for three years from 2017.

The trials aimed to find a more cost-effective solution for large-scale restoration of native plants.

Through the trials, he learnt the best native seed species to plant in different areas, the best way to collect seed, plant it and control weeds around it to grow healthy native trees in a thriving forest.

The trials showed six native species grew well and tolerated certain herbicides — cabbage tree, flax, hebe, kanuka, manuka and pittosporum.

The two men launched Seed NZ Natives and bought the Burford from Doc in the 2019-20 season.

Mr Brits got investors to buy nearly 150ha near Milton to plant a forestry block for carbon farming.

Pine trees were planted on most of the land in July 2021.

Three months later, the Burford direct drilled native seed to an area of land underneath powerlines.

More pines were planted because they grew faster than native trees, and produced a better financial return in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Convincing investors to plant only permanent native forestry would be near impossible, he said.

He wanted more native forestry to feature in carbon farming.

"It’s not a one-horse race.

"We need both and we need a lot more than we’ve got."

The clients Seed NZ Natives catered for were carbon forestry investments, such as the Milton block, or for companies that wanted native forestry in its "social corporate strategy".

This spring he had bookings to plant native trees for Landcorp Farming and Meridian Energy.

More corporations will be needing his service of providing permanent native carbon forests as part of their sustainability strategy.

"I know the market is there."

Permanent native forests would help the government meet its international commitments.

He had no regrets about launching Seed NZ Natives.

It was "hugely satisfying" to know the work would have positive environmental outcomes for his three children.

"It’s the right thing for me to do."

Seed NZ Natives bought a second Burford tree seeder from Australia.

It was expected to arrive at the end of this year.

The second machine would help the business meet the forecast demand, he said.

A Burford was able to direct drill native seed across about 10ha a day in spring.

They are also trialling spreading native seeds over more challenging terrain by helicopter and drone.

The aim was to deliver the right seed, at the right time, under the right conditions.

"Following natures natural process the best we can."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz